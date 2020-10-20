BOZEMAN - Gallatin County health officials are reporting the sixth COVID-19 death in the county Tuesday.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department says in a release a woman in her 90s died at a long-term care facility Friday after she was hospitalized.
“We send our condolences to the family and friends of this Gallatin County resident,” GCCHD Health Officer Matt Kelley said in the release. “We continue working to prevent additional illness and deaths in Gallatin County, but we can’t do it alone. We need everyone to take simple measures to help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. This is a team effort.”
GCCHD will not share any additional information out of respect for the family.