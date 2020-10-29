BOZEMAN - Gallatin County health officials are reporting another COVID-19 death Thursday, marking seven total in the county.
A release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department writes a woman in her 80s died last week due to COVID-19.
“It’s so very sad to lose anyone to this disease and we send our condolences to family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “Now more than ever, we need citizens to take this virus seriously and follow the well-known recommendations. We can’t curb COVID-19 without the help of our community.”
GCCHD will not share any further details out of respect for the family.