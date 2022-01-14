BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section along with Billings Clinic MedFlight Helicopter were called out for a possible avalanche rescue at Beehive Basin.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) reports that on Thursday, a reporting party said they saw an avalanche field in the same area they saw people in earlier.
In addition, after checking the avalanche field, the reporting party said they detected possible avalanche beacon transmitters.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section responded with assistance from Billings Clinic MedFlight Helicopter to search from the air.
The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Heli Team were also dispatched in case a patient was located.
After an investigation, and with the help of the Gallatin National Forest Avalance Center, deputies were able to determine an avalanche happened on Jan. 9 at the same coordinates.
Deputies also contacted the owners of the vehicles at the Beehive Basin Trailhead to make sure they were safe, and no victims were found from the air by the Billings Clinic MedFlight Helicopter GCSAR said.
With that information, County Sheriff Search and Rescue was able to determine the avalanche did not contain any victims.
“The reporting party had cause for concern that there could be victims in the debris field and appropriately reported the avalanche,” GCSAR said. “Though the investigation was able to rule out victims, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office appreciates being notified to properly investigate the scene and make sure everyone was safe.”
