BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers and an EMT from the Hebgen Basin Fire Department responded to the South Fork Trail for a snowmobiler who crashed into a tree Friday afternoon.
After treating the patient, a specialized rescue sled was used to transport them off the trail and to a nearby ambulance.
The patient was transferred to the Hebgen Basin Fire Department EMS crew for further medical evaluation before being taken to the big Sky Medical Center.
Sheriff Dan Springer is reminding recreationists that trail conditions could change rapidly and that accidents happen quickly.
“Wearing proper riding gear, including a helmet, can save your life,” Gallatin County Sheriff's SAR wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.