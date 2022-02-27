BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County 9-1-1 received a call Saturday at 10:33 am about a snowmobiler who was injured after leaving a groomed trail at a high speed and hitting a tree.
The incident happened five miles from the Doe Creek Trailhead, and initial reports indicated the snowmobiler had a fractured leg and hip pain Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
Search and rescue volunteers responded to the trail and deployed a snowmobile rescue team immediately up the trail.
The snowmobile was located and taken to a waiting Big Sky Fire Department ambulance before being transported to the Big Sky Medical Center.
The public is being reminded by Sheriff Dam Springer to slow down and use caution when navigating backcountry trail systems by snowmobile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.