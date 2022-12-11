BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was injured near the Carrot Basin area of Big Sky Saturday.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports Gallatin County Dispatch received a call Saturday at 2:23 pm for a snowmobiler who had sustained serious injuries to their lower leg.
The call was made by another rider using a satellite phone from the trail.
Search and rescue crews from the Big Sky Section, along with the Big Sky Fire Department responded to the call.
Crews were deployed on snowmobiles and assessed the snowmobiler after arriving.
The snowmobiler’s leg was immobilized before they were packaged and brought out to the awaiting Big Sky Fire Department ambulance before being taken to the next higher level of care for further evaluation and treatment.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the other riders for staying with, and helping the injured rider until help arrived. He would also like to remind everyone that accidents can happen to anyone, so bring plenty of supplies, a communication/location device, a first aid kit in case of emergencies, and plenty of warm winter clothing,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue wrote.
