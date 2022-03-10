BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Gallatin County Sheriff Deputy had a close call on Tuesday after a truck slid across the median and into a car that was pulled over.
Dash cam video posted by the sheriff’s department shows a car pulled over in the median of Interstate 90 and Deputy Sheriff Adam Dunlap speaking to people inside.
A truck on the other side of the interstate appears to lose control and swerves off the side of the road and into the median before striking the car.
Everyone involved was unharmed, however, the sheriff’s department is using this as a reminder to drivers.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, there has been 220 line of duty deaths due to vehicle strikes with an additional 34,700 officers injured due to motor vehicles from 2007 to 2021.
Sheriff Dan Springer is reminding people to slow down and move over when safe to do so, and to be aware of changing road conditions.
