Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Multiple threats of snow, wind and rapid temperature drop Periods of moderate to heavy snow will develop this evening, mainly focused between 9pm-12am resulting in accumulations of around 2 inches. At the same time, gusty easterly winds will develop and cause temperatures to rapidly drop from the 30s to the low 20s by midnight. Easterly winds of 25-35 mph will remain through Monday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&