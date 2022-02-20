BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue were called out to help a snowmobiler who was injured on the Tepee Creek Trail.
Crews responded Saturday around 1:00 pm to the Tepee Creek Trail, about 17.5 miles west of town.
The snowmobiler was reportedly riding in the backcountry when they came down hard off a steep hill and sustained an injury to their lower leg.
Volunteers with search and rescue along with a paramedic from Hebgen Basin Fire responded with a specialized rescue sled.
The patient was treated on scene before being transported of the mountain and to an ambulance.
They were then transferred over to the Hebgen Basin Fire Department EMS crew for further medical evaluation and transport to the Big Sky Medical Center.
Those out enjoying the backcountry are being reminded by Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer about changing trail conditions and to be careful when riding off-trail. Sheriff Springer also emphasized the importance of a reliable means of communication.
