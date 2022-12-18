BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) was called out Saturday to help Fremont County Search & Rescue in Idaho find a lost snowmobiler.
Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section, Big Sky Section, and the SAR Comms Team, in addition to Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to assist with the search just before 3:00 pm.
The snowmobiler became separated from their group and it was reported they had no food or water and had a history of heart problems.
Whiteout conditions were present when the search was going on, and temperatures were dropping.
Volunteers eventually found the snowmobiler stuck in deep snow in the trees eight miles southwest of Yellowstone.
They were helped back to town, and GCSAR says the snowmobiler was cold but otherwise uninjured.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind snowmobilers to stay with your group and ride within your abilities. It’s imperative that snowmobilers carry enough survival gear to keep themselves healthy until help can arrive,” GCSAR wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.