Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph could cause blowing snow and could significantly reduce visibility Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&