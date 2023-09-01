BOZEMAN, Mont. - Hikers who were unable to get back from where they were asked for search and rescue to help them Wednesday.
Around 9:36 pm, dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from two hikers near Baldy Mountain in the Bridger Range who reported they had started at Fairy Lake early in the day, and now, one was extremely exhausted and they were out of food and water.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) reports its volunteers from the Valley Section, as well as a helicopter from Billings Clinic MedFlight responded to the request.
A hasty team was able to get to the hikers on foot and assessed them before treating them for exhaustion and cold exposure.
A second ground team used side by sides from Bridger Bowl, then hiked South to bring additional gear.
GCSSAR says the ground team was ultimately able to locate a landing zone for Billings MedFlight near the hikers.
Due to weather at the time, Billings MedFlight was unable to transport the patient.
The party was assisted down the mountain by GCSSAR personnel throughout the night, but ultimately at daylight, they were flown off the mountain with the GCSSAR Heli Team.
“Sheriff Springer would like to remind back country enthusiasts that even a day hike can go wrong quickly. Having enough gear to spend the night if necessary, as well as appropriate gear for the conditions and a way to communicate can greatly increase your chances when things go bad. Sheriff Springer would also like to thank the Valley Section, Heli Team, Comms Team, and Billings MedFlight for their exceptional work on a long and difficult rescue,” GCSSAR said.
