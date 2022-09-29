BOZEMAN, Mont. - While being prepared comes first, the final part of the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue’s (GCSAR) series on how you can help them is what you can do when things do go south.
“We have said it before, and we will continue to say it; the mountains around us – the Bridger Range, the Gallatin Range, the Madison Range – are so much a part of Gallatin County’s backyard that it is easy to forget that much of it is wild and all of it is backcountry. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue is the busiest in the state…by far! In the first two parts of this series we have given advice to help prevent you from needing our services, today we want to address what you should do once you need Search and Rescue,” GCSAR said.
First, they say to watch out for the “it won’t happen to me” attitude.
It can happen to anyone, and in 2022, GCSAR reports they have rescued two of their own members.
As soon as you need help, make the call.
Taking longer to call for help could mean it gets darker and colder, which would lead to a longer and more dangerous rescue for everyone involved.
In addition, if you were told when someone should be back by 5:00 pm, don’t wait until 6:00 pm.
Don’t move after making the call if you are the one in need of help.
GCSAR says if you were lucky enough to get a call out, don’t leave.
If you have to leave an injured person to get cellphone service, make sure you relay the coordinates of where you will be going back to, and stay there.
This also applies if you are lost. Search and rescue will find you, and it will make their jobs easier if you are in one place.
Once you’ve called for help and are stationary, GCSAR asks that you answer your phone or text messages, as their program can add you to their mapping software.
They can also be calling to check in on your status and reassure you that help is coming.
Lastly, don’t be ashamed or afraid to call for help.
There are 150 volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue who love what they do and are eager to help.
“Thank you for being part of our community – whether its living here or visiting. Continue to live the adventurous life. Be prepared for anything. Call us when you need us,” GCSAR said.
