BOZEMAN, Mont. - Continuing their series on how you can help search and rescue, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) is giving recreationists tips on being prepared for an emergency.
“You don’t have to spend a day creating some elaborate plan, but taking 20 minutes at the beginning of the day could save you at the end,” GCSAR said.
They say that after making a plan, let someone know where you are going, your route, when you plan on being back and when to call for help.
In addition, once you’ve set all this up, do not change your plan without updating the people you told.
Before heading out, bring what you will need in the event something goes wrong.
Supplies include extra water, extra food, extra clothing, a first aid kit, something to start a fire with, bear spray, a portable power bank for your phone, a GPS communication device and other things you might need while search and rescue make their way to you.
GCSAR says to keep in mind that it takes rescuers the same amount of time to get to you as it took you to get there, and even longer in the dark.
Going out with someone else is not only good for conversation but could help if one of you becomes injured or lost.
Knowing your abilities or limit could also keep you out of trouble.
“Know when to say no. If you do not feel comfortable continuing, it is ok to turn around. The trail will be there when you are ready to try again,” GCSAR said.
Being aware of what the day has in store and knowing what you have prepared are their final tips.
Check the day’s forecast before leaving and be prepared for changing weather, and be ready to answer questions from 9-1-1 who may want to know if you have adequate water and food, if you are dressed for the weather or how many people are in the hiking party.
They may ask other questions, but GCSAR says they love when they get calls that say the missing or injured party has everything they will need until crews can get to them.
