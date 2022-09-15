BOZEMAN, Mont. - As outdoor recreationists continue outings coming up on the fall and before the winter recreation season, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue is sharing tips for what you can do to help them help you.
Their first tips come related to how technology can help search and rescue volunteers.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue says that as technology improves, people are heading further into the backcountry than they have before.
“With a compass on our phones, mapping apps, and GPS communication devices, for those wanting to explore, the adventures seem limitless. The problem with technology: 𝐢𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐥! Batteries can die, the device can stop functioning properly, buttons get pressed accidentally,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue wrote.
The first tip they have is to make sure you are charged up for your trip and then some.
“Accidents happen every day on dry roads, if you think they won’t happen in the backcountry, you are mistaken. Don’t let a dead battery be the reason you can’t call for help!”
Being familiar with your gear is their second tip.
Before you need it, read the instructions and don’t think you can just figure it out in an emergency.
This includes downloading maps for offline use and syncing your phone to your GPS communication device if you can.
On the topic of GPS devices, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports they respond to several accidental activations of SOS signals from GPS communication devices a year and spend hours looking for people who are not having emergencies.
When this happens, they will try to make contact using the device, and they say situations happen where the device is buried in a backpack, which can cause a loss of signal and make it hard to hear if someone is trying to communicate.
Their third tip is to put your GPS in a location where you will hear it if it goes off and where you won’t accidentally activate the SOS function.
Tip number four is to let someone know where you are going to be overdue.
“Your extra-long adventure is probably causing someone some stress and/or anxiety; which often leads to a 911 call. We will gladly respond to these calls, but the Nervous Nellie in your life would appreciate a ‘we’re ok, just running late’ message a lot more than you may ever know.”
The fifth final tip is to get the technology, like a GPS communication device, that save lives.
“Sure they might cause some trouble, but we would rather have them in everyone’s hands than no ones. Learning the short falls and maintenance is well worth the benefit!”
This was just one of three parts Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue is sharing to help educate recreationists on how they can help search and rescue crews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.