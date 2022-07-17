Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to Midnight MDT Monday Night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong winds could make firefighting difficult on new or pre-existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&