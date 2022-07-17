LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue teamed up with first responders in Park County to help a hiker having medical problems on Emigrant Peak.
At 4:24 pm Saturday, the Park County Sheriff’s Deputy asked for help from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue for the rescue.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reported a hiker part of a group was having respiratory issues with heat-related complications while 800 feet from the summit of Emigrant Peak.
The other hikers were unable to decent with the patient and needed professional help.
It was determined a short haul would be the fastest way of getting the patient to a higher level of care, and the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Heli Team and Comms Team volunteers, along with a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputy, responded to the call.
Working with Park County, the Heli Team deployed from Gallatin County to a landing zone near Emigrant Peak staffed with a Park County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Livingston Fire and Rescue personnel.
After locating the patient, the team was lowered to perform a medical assessment, stabilize and package the patient to be transported to the landing zone.
They were then turned over to awaiting medical personnel.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to recognize the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Park County deputies, and medical responders that assisted in this mission. Through teamwork, and clear communication, teams from two different counties were able to work together to provide aid to a citizen in need,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
