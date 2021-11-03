Election Day reminder for what you can’t wear to the polls

A ballot drop-off location outside of the Gallatin County Courthouse.

 Noah Schmick Wake Up Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Voters in Gallatin County made decisions on a proposed new courts facility, two mayoral races and among other votes – a city ordinance in Belgrade for urban chicken ownership.

According to a tweet from the Gallatin County Government, an hour before polls closed, voter turnout was at 42.4% at 7 p.m.

When it comes to the mayoral race for Bozeman, former mayor Chris Mehl resigned from office after allegations of interference and abuse of power in September 2020 which meant Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus was promoted to mayor and Commissioner Terry Cunningham was promoted to deputy mayor.

Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham chose to run for mayor and with 65.98% of the vote he will now serve as the 2022-2024 Bozeman Deputy Mayor under Mayor Andrus until he takes over as mayor in 2024.

The process is unique but has been around since the 1920’s, but back then whoever got the most votes from a city commission vote would be in line to become mayor.

A change to that process didn't come until a decision in 2007 to instead vote for a mayor separately from a commission vote.

The Gallatin County $29 million courts facility bond passed with 55.22% and would house:

  • District Courts (including an additional courtroom and space for Gallatin County’s incoming fourth District Court judge)
  • Justice Courts
  • Youth Court
  • Standing Master
  • Clerk of District Court
  • Self Help Law Center
  • Public community room

Property tax will pay for the bond as homeowners will pay $6.70/$100k of their assessed property value, meaning a home with an assessed market value of $500,000 would increase by $33.50 per year.

Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said the amount would decrease each year as more property taxpayers move into the rapidly growing county and the new facility is needed urgently for multiple reasons.

You can find more information about the Gallatin County $29 million bond to replace the current Law and Justice Center here.

Here are the unofficial final results as of 11:27 p.m. from the Gallatin County Elections Department-

Belgrade Mayor

  • Roberta C. Foginthemorning
    • 27.61% / 630 votes
  • Russell C. Nelson
    • 70.82% / 1,616 votes
  • Write-In
    • 1.58% / 36 votes

Belgrade City Council Ward 2

  • Kristine Menicucci
    • 54.93% / 518 votes
  • Eric Reinhardt
    • 44.33% / 418 votes
  • Write-In 
    • .74% / 7 votes

Belgrade City Council Ward 3

  • Martha Sellers
    • 92.11% / 420 votes
  • Write-In
    • 7.89% / 36 votes

Bozeman Mayor

  • Christopher Brizzolara
    • 7.00% / 904 votes
  • Terry Cunningham
    • 65.98% / 8,522 votes
  • Brian Lameres
    • 26.10% / 3,371 votes
  • Write-In
    • .92% / 119 votes

Bozeman City Commissioner

  • Christopher Coburn
    • 39.46% / 7,850 votes
  • I-Ho Pomeroy
    • 34.65% / 6,894 votes
  • Emily Talago
    • 24.72% / 4,917 votes
  • Write-In
    • 1.17% / 233 votes

Bozeman City Commission-Unexpired Term

  • Jennifer Madgic
    • 54.58% / 6,611 votes
  • Joseph Morrison
    • 30.49% / 3,693 votes
  • Evan Rainey
    • 13.50% / 1,635 votes
  • Write-In
    • 1.43% / 173 votes

Bozeman Municipal Court Judge

  • Magdalena C. Bowen
    • 39.36% / 4,684 votes
  • J. Colleen Herrington
    • 48.29% / 5,747 votes
  • Sheryl Wambsgans
    • 11.69% / 1,391 votes
  • Write-In
    • .66% / 79 votes

Three Forks Council City Council

  • Alex Blackburn
    • 22.29% / 275 votes
  • George Chancellor
    • 22.69% / 280 votes
  • Brooke A. McLees
    • 25.85% / 319 votes
  • Gene Townsend
    • 27.39% / 338 votes
  • Write-In
    • 1.78% / 22 votes

West Yellowstone City Council

  • Brian Benike
    • 22.68% / 183 votes
  • Lisa Griffith
    • 26.77% / 216 votes
  • Jerry Johnson
    • 21.69% / 175 votes
  • Jeff McBirnie
    • 22.92% / 185 votes
  • Write-In
    • 5.95% / 48 votes

Belgrade Chickens Ownership Ordinance # 2018-8

  • Yes
    • 59.33% / 1,443 votes
  • No
    • 40.67% / 989 votes

Bozeman Fire Station #2 $6.73 Million Bond

  • Yes
    • 68.65% / 9,204 votes
  • No
    • 31.35% / 4,204 votes

Bozeman Recreation Facilities $2.28 Million Bond

  • Yes
    • 70.77% / 9,554 votes
  • No
    • 29.23% / 3,946 votes

Bozeman Community Housing Mill Levy $18.90/200,000 Valuation

  • For
    • 48.97% / 6,580 votes
  • Against
    • 51.03% / 6,856 votes

LaMotte Elementary Bond $1.8 Million Bond

  • Yes
    • 61.48% / 233 votes
  • No
    • 38.52% / 146 votes

Gallatin County Courts Building $29 Million Bond

  • Yes
    • 55.22% / 18,265 votes
  • No
    • 44.78% / 14,810 votes

