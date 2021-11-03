BOZEMAN, Mont. – Voters in Gallatin County made decisions on a proposed new courts facility, two mayoral races and among other votes – a city ordinance in Belgrade for urban chicken ownership.
According to a tweet from the Gallatin County Government, an hour before polls closed, voter turnout was at 42.4% at 7 p.m.
When it comes to the mayoral race for Bozeman, former mayor Chris Mehl resigned from office after allegations of interference and abuse of power in September 2020 which meant Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus was promoted to mayor and Commissioner Terry Cunningham was promoted to deputy mayor.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham chose to run for mayor and with 65.98% of the vote he will now serve as the 2022-2024 Bozeman Deputy Mayor under Mayor Andrus until he takes over as mayor in 2024.
The process is unique but has been around since the 1920’s, but back then whoever got the most votes from a city commission vote would be in line to become mayor.
A change to that process didn't come until a decision in 2007 to instead vote for a mayor separately from a commission vote.
The Gallatin County $29 million courts facility bond passed with 55.22% and would house:
- District Courts (including an additional courtroom and space for Gallatin County’s incoming fourth District Court judge)
- Justice Courts
- Youth Court
- Standing Master
- Clerk of District Court
- Self Help Law Center
- Public community room
Property tax will pay for the bond as homeowners will pay $6.70/$100k of their assessed property value, meaning a home with an assessed market value of $500,000 would increase by $33.50 per year.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said the amount would decrease each year as more property taxpayers move into the rapidly growing county and the new facility is needed urgently for multiple reasons.
Here are the unofficial final results as of 11:27 p.m. from the Gallatin County Elections Department-
Belgrade Mayor
- Roberta C. Foginthemorning
- 27.61% / 630 votes
- Russell C. Nelson
- 70.82% / 1,616 votes
- Write-In
- 1.58% / 36 votes
Belgrade City Council Ward 2
- Kristine Menicucci
- 54.93% / 518 votes
- Eric Reinhardt
- 44.33% / 418 votes
- Write-In
- .74% / 7 votes
Belgrade City Council Ward 3
- Martha Sellers
- 92.11% / 420 votes
- Write-In
- 7.89% / 36 votes
Bozeman Mayor
- Christopher Brizzolara
- 7.00% / 904 votes
- Terry Cunningham
- 65.98% / 8,522 votes
- Brian Lameres
- 26.10% / 3,371 votes
- Write-In
- .92% / 119 votes
Bozeman City Commissioner
- Christopher Coburn
- 39.46% / 7,850 votes
- I-Ho Pomeroy
- 34.65% / 6,894 votes
- Emily Talago
- 24.72% / 4,917 votes
- Write-In
- 1.17% / 233 votes
Bozeman City Commission-Unexpired Term
- Jennifer Madgic
- 54.58% / 6,611 votes
- Joseph Morrison
- 30.49% / 3,693 votes
- Evan Rainey
- 13.50% / 1,635 votes
- Write-In
- 1.43% / 173 votes
Bozeman Municipal Court Judge
- Magdalena C. Bowen
- 39.36% / 4,684 votes
- J. Colleen Herrington
- 48.29% / 5,747 votes
- Sheryl Wambsgans
- 11.69% / 1,391 votes
- Write-In
- .66% / 79 votes
Three Forks Council City Council
- Alex Blackburn
- 22.29% / 275 votes
- George Chancellor
- 22.69% / 280 votes
- Brooke A. McLees
- 25.85% / 319 votes
- Gene Townsend
- 27.39% / 338 votes
- Write-In
- 1.78% / 22 votes
West Yellowstone City Council
- Brian Benike
- 22.68% / 183 votes
- Lisa Griffith
- 26.77% / 216 votes
- Jerry Johnson
- 21.69% / 175 votes
- Jeff McBirnie
- 22.92% / 185 votes
- Write-In
- 5.95% / 48 votes
Belgrade Chickens Ownership Ordinance # 2018-8
- Yes
- 59.33% / 1,443 votes
- No
- 40.67% / 989 votes
Bozeman Fire Station #2 $6.73 Million Bond
- Yes
- 68.65% / 9,204 votes
- No
- 31.35% / 4,204 votes
Bozeman Recreation Facilities $2.28 Million Bond
- Yes
- 70.77% / 9,554 votes
- No
- 29.23% / 3,946 votes
Bozeman Community Housing Mill Levy $18.90/200,000 Valuation
- For
- 48.97% / 6,580 votes
- Against
- 51.03% / 6,856 votes
LaMotte Elementary Bond $1.8 Million Bond
- Yes
- 61.48% / 233 votes
- No
- 38.52% / 146 votes
Gallatin County Courts Building $29 Million Bond
- Yes
- 55.22% / 18,265 votes
- No
- 44.78% / 14,810 votes