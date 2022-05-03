BOZEMAN, Mont. - Elections staff continue to count ballots, with around 2,000 more ballots to count as of Tuesday evening. 

Here are the unofficial preliminary results for the 2022 school and special district election in Gallatin County: 

Trustee Belgrade:

Vivian Crouse - 549

Steve Garvert - 2,037

Brain Heck - 1,910

Shayla Mills - 1,796

Gabi Murillo - 671

Holly Murray - 1,950 

Trustee Big Sky:

Kara Edgar - 304

Scott Hammond - 358

Trustee Bozeman 

Lauren Dee - 7,024

Amber M. Jupka - 2817

Tanya Reinhardt - 7,226

Lisa Weaver - 3,084

Trustee Hebgen Basin: 

John H. Costello - 161

Mike Gavagan - 268

Dustin Hojem - 104

Jeff Pederson - 88

3YR Trustee Lamotte: 

Alexander M. Prentiss - 128

Marci Torres - 121

Trustee Lamotte:

Kasey Cummings - 93

Bryan Preiss - 60 

Trustee Manhattan: 

Robert Brownell - 564

Bernadette Mccrory - 213 

Brand Robinson - 573

Trustee Monforton:

Eddie Davila - 86

David Dickey - 292

Amy Free - 345

Adam Gollofon - 204

Kane H. Kuchynka - 251

Brent Megaard - 205

Trustee Springhill:

Randi Wytcherley - 31

Edward D Bryan - 24

Trustee Three Forks: 

Emily Kennedy - 325

Christian Potts - 446

Trustee Willow Creek:

Wesley D. Crittenden - 27

Brooke Leugers - 46

W/S Trustee Logan:

Jay T Mccurry - 11

Jennifer Kay Nichols - 10

Jeremy Nichols - 11

Mary Lou Wilson - 11

John Paul Zuelke - 11

General Levy Lamotte:

FOR - 116

AGAINST - 107

General Fund Levy Springhill:

FOR - 39

AGAINST - 13

General Fund Levy Manhattan HS:

FOR - 585

AGAINST - 695

General Fund Levy Willow Creek: 

FOR - 42

AGAINST - 29

General Fund Levy Three Forks:

FOR - 347

AGAINST -546

General Fund Levy Three Fork HS: 

FOR - 340

AGAINST - 546

School Site Selection Belgrade: 

YES - 2,585

NO -1,148

General Fund Levy Big Sky: 

FOR - 276

AGAINST - 209

BLDG Reserve Levy Big Sky: 

FOR - 242

AGAINST - 230

BLDG Reserve Levy Gallatin Gateway: 

FOR - 265

AGAINST - 183

General Fund Levy Monforton: 

FOR - 424

AGAINST - 459

General Fund Levy Bozeman HS:

FOR - 7,763

AGAINST - 5,850

BLDG Reserve Fund Levy Bozeman HS:

FOR - 7,593

AGAINST - 6,224

Tech Fund Levy Bozeman HS: 

FOR - 8,246

AGAINST - 5,610

BLDG Reserve Levy West Yellowstone: 

FOR - 185

AGAINST - 161

W/S Creation Logan:

FOR - 11

AGAINST - 8

For more Gallatin Co. election results, click here.

