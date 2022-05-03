BOZEMAN, Mont. - Elections staff continue to count ballots, with around 2,000 more ballots to count as of Tuesday evening.
Here are the unofficial preliminary results for the 2022 school and special district election in Gallatin County:
Trustee Belgrade:
Vivian Crouse - 549
Steve Garvert - 2,037
Brain Heck - 1,910
Shayla Mills - 1,796
Gabi Murillo - 671
Holly Murray - 1,950
Trustee Big Sky:
Kara Edgar - 304
Scott Hammond - 358
Trustee Bozeman
Lauren Dee - 7,024
Amber M. Jupka - 2817
Tanya Reinhardt - 7,226
Lisa Weaver - 3,084
Trustee Hebgen Basin:
John H. Costello - 161
Mike Gavagan - 268
Dustin Hojem - 104
Jeff Pederson - 88
3YR Trustee Lamotte:
Alexander M. Prentiss - 128
Marci Torres - 121
Trustee Lamotte:
Kasey Cummings - 93
Bryan Preiss - 60
Trustee Manhattan:
Robert Brownell - 564
Bernadette Mccrory - 213
Brand Robinson - 573
Trustee Monforton:
Eddie Davila - 86
David Dickey - 292
Amy Free - 345
Adam Gollofon - 204
Kane H. Kuchynka - 251
Brent Megaard - 205
Trustee Springhill:
Randi Wytcherley - 31
Edward D Bryan - 24
Trustee Three Forks:
Emily Kennedy - 325
Christian Potts - 446
Trustee Willow Creek:
Wesley D. Crittenden - 27
Brooke Leugers - 46
W/S Trustee Logan:
Jay T Mccurry - 11
Jennifer Kay Nichols - 10
Jeremy Nichols - 11
Mary Lou Wilson - 11
John Paul Zuelke - 11
General Levy Lamotte:
FOR - 116
AGAINST - 107
General Fund Levy Springhill:
FOR - 39
AGAINST - 13
General Fund Levy Manhattan HS:
FOR - 585
AGAINST - 695
General Fund Levy Willow Creek:
FOR - 42
AGAINST - 29
General Fund Levy Three Forks:
FOR - 347
AGAINST -546
General Fund Levy Three Fork HS:
FOR - 340
AGAINST - 546
School Site Selection Belgrade:
YES - 2,585
NO -1,148
General Fund Levy Big Sky:
FOR - 276
AGAINST - 209
BLDG Reserve Levy Big Sky:
FOR - 242
AGAINST - 230
BLDG Reserve Levy Gallatin Gateway:
FOR - 265
AGAINST - 183
General Fund Levy Monforton:
FOR - 424
AGAINST - 459
General Fund Levy Bozeman HS:
FOR - 7,763
AGAINST - 5,850
BLDG Reserve Fund Levy Bozeman HS:
FOR - 7,593
AGAINST - 6,224
Tech Fund Levy Bozeman HS:
FOR - 8,246
AGAINST - 5,610
BLDG Reserve Levy West Yellowstone:
FOR - 185
AGAINST - 161
W/S Creation Logan:
FOR - 11
AGAINST - 8
