Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. Low elevation snow 1 to 3 inches, 4 to 6 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&