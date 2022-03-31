BOZEMAN, Mont. – The growing and highly visited Gallatin Valley over the past four years has created a significant increase in call volume prompting new upgrades and a search for more voices on the other end of an emergency call.
The Gallatin County 911 Dispatch Center released its first annual report showing 160,492 total emergency and non-emergency calls last year and a more than 21% increase in call volume from 2018.
Gallatin County 911 Director Tim Martindale said the 23-law enforcement and fire/EMS agencies throughout the county they dispatch out will get a big boost from a new radio system signal they have been testing out down in Dallas, Texas, to start being implemented in May.
The new radio system is a more than $11 million project and will be adding sites to the Three Forks/Willow Creek Area, Big Sky and West Yellowstone service areas along with a boost to existing agencies.
“If you talk to any response agency around the country the number one complaint is radio coverage, they just can’t either reach the dispatch center or it’s scratchy and difficult to hear,” Martindale said. “Adding those sites is going to give us better coverage and in-turn keep our responders that are out in the field safe so they do have that contact with us and a clear contact to us.”
One boost to the overall call volume included the dispatch center merging with Montana State University’s 911 department in July 2021 and the merger increased the number of budgeted positions at Gallatin County 911 from 19 to 25 budgeted jobs.
Martindale said currently 13 of their positions are filled with another hire joining the team in May and the dispatch center works to have flexible training options for new hires if they pass a psychological evaluation and background check.
If you are interested in a position with Gallatin County 911, you can click the link here.
The report also lists accomplishment like implementing text to 911 and thousands of hours of training from their staff including help in conducting a full-scale disaster exercise at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport last May.
Internal awards for their hardworking staff were also included and Martinadle said during the week of April 10-16, Gallatin County 911 will be participating in National Public Safety Telecommunications Week with awards for leadership, lifesaver awards and even a "Saved Our Bacon" award on their Facebook page here.
