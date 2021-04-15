Gallatin County 911 Dispatcher Appreciation Week recognizes unsung heroes

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The "first of the first responders" to any emergency in Gallatin County and beyond can make the difference in saving a life.
The Gallatin County Commissioners declared this week 911 Dispatcher Appreciation Week during the national Public Safety Telecommunicators Week to honor the calm voices on the other side of every emergency call.
Gallatin County 911 public safety dispatchers provide crucial communication for 15 fire departments, five law enforcement agencies, two ambulance services and one helicopter service in the county.
In 2020, dispatchers answered 119,437 calls, a number that is rapidly increasing as the county continues to grow with more and more public safety resources.
Tim Martindale, director of 911 communications for Gallatin County, has worked in dispatch for 16 years and knows every call is important no matter the situation, but also said with each call comes a new story.
“Every day is different, it’s very difficult to become bored in this profession because I can go from a minor call to a major call and then back to a minor call in an instant,” Martindale said.
This week the department has given out awards for leadership, most inspirational, staff of the year and even a "Saved Our Bacon" award.
“Back in August we we’re able to meet a gentleman, we actually saved his life, talked his wife through CPR, he ended up spending a week or so in the hospital and was able to be discharged from the hospital, get in his car, drive to his son’s wedding and partake in that,” Martindale said.
The biggest tip to make any dispatcher's job easier is simply knowing where you are at.
The first thing you should do is stay on the line with the 911 dispatcher to allow enough time for your location information to come into dispatch. The second thing you can do is know your location so you can confirm what the technology is telling them.
Martindale said dispatchers are professionals and will walk you through a call, but knowing your address, a mile marker or any landmarks in the area of your emergency can make the difference between a few minutes of an emergency response time.
Right now, Martindale said with the county growing so is their 911 dispatch center and are taking applications for certain jobs that can be found here.
More information on Gallatin County 911 & Communications can be found here or by following their Facebook page here.