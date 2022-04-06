BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin County Commission and Bozeman City Commission took actions on a number of different topics regarding growth and needs in the community during their regular meetings.
The Gallatin County Commission April 5 agenda discussed a preliminary plat approval for the Gallatin Meadows major subdivision located directly south of the Gallatin Heights neighborhood between Four Corners and Belgrade.
Sunrise Homes Developer Mike Stewart outlined the new major subdivision to county commissioners which will be a two phase project of 148 lots split between 92 residential single-family lots and 56 lots for fourplex, live-work structures that could be used as townhomes.
Stewart said there will be a centralized park and trail system surrounding the community much like the Gallatin Heights neighborhood which was also developed by Sunrise Homes.
The Gallatin County Commission also declared April "Child Abuse Prevention Month in Gallatin County" and placed pinwheels outside the courthouse and other locations in the county.
The Bozeman City Commission had several topics based off community need that were passed in the consent agenda items.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich was authorized to sign a letter of agreement accepting a donation of $2 million from the Bozeman Public Library Foundation for the first installment for construction services for the library expansion before the end of this year.
A new service agreement with Yellowstone Fiber to construct a new fiber optic network for all residential, institutional and commercial properties in the city to be finished in three years.
The purchase and sale agreement of the downtown fire station was signed off to possibly become workforce housing in the future.
Mihelich said there were five community engagement sessions considering downtown parking including increasing parking supply and the potential for a downtown employee permit program.
