Gallatin County approves $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds to MSU workforce programs

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Gallatin College Montana State University will receive $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds over the next three years for expanding workforce programs in the construction trades, welding and fabrication, manufacturing and health care industries.
Gallatin County is receiving $22 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and at the Nov. 9 regular meeting, the Gallatin County Commission voted to provide $2 million to Gallatin College Montana State University which aims to enroll an additional 460 students and start or expand up to seven new workforce programs.
Portions of the $22 million have been allocated to help pay for the county’s pandemic response, but the funds for Gallatin College is the first commitment to an outside agency.
The college will reach out to local employers in construction trades, welding and fabrication, manufacturing and health care industries to discuss ways to get the training up and running as quickly as possible.
Additionally, the funding will support childcare for Gallatin College students during the late afternoon and early evening hours, when most classes are offered.
The college enrolled a record 673 degree seeking students this fall, and many of them are already working full- or part-time.
Demand for 2021 fall semester courses were so strong that six of its programs were completely full: the Associate of Arts/Associate of Science program, interior design, small business management, drafting IT networking and phlebotomy.
An additional five programs had waitlists: aviation, culinary arts, welding, medical assisting and CNC machining.
Gallatin College MSU was founded in 2010 and has been MSU’s fastest growing college with more than 1,000 students graduating from its programs.
There are 16 career and technical workforce training programs, as well as Associate of Art and Associate of Science degree and transfer programs.
According to Gallatin College MSU Dean Stephanie Gray, MSU considers a new building for Gallatin College critical to the college’s future growth.
Gallatin College is currently spread across four locations in the county, and a new building will alleviate classroom and laboratory space constraints.
Commissioners will work with nonprofits, local governments and businesses across Gallatin County to allocate other funds to help with four program areas they have prioritized: housing, mental health, economic recovery, and water and sewer projects.
You can find more information on the Gallatin County Government’s website here.