Gallatin County approves $309,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to afterschool childcare programs

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Greater Gallatin United Way will receive $309,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to stabilize and staff the afterschool childcare program known as kidsLINK to help families, businesses and school districts in Gallatin County.
Gallatin County is receiving $22 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and at the Nov. 23 regular meeting, the Gallatin County Commission voted to provide $309,000 to Greater Gallatin United Way to incentivize hiring and support current staffing at 15 schools in the county.
Portions of the $22 million have already been allocated to help pay for the county’s pandemic response to four water and sewer projects (Manhattan, Gallatin Canyon, Three Forks and West Yellowstone), workforce education programs at Gallatin College of Montana State University and an economic recovery grant to still be detailed out to One Valley Community Foundation.
Greater Gallatin United Way President and Chief Executive Officer Danica Jamison said that before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they served over 2,600 children in four different counties at 32 sites providing healthy snacks, physical activity, homework help and even social and emotional support.
“Now with the pandemic and how things just had to close down, we have slowly reopened 21 programs with about 900 families in Bozeman and 300 families in Belgrade who are currently using the kidsLINK program,” Jamison said.
In Montana, public schools receive no funding to operate afterschool programs and only eight sites in Gallatin County receive federal funding support from the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant.
When afterschool sites are fully staffed, most programs can watch over kids and provide them with fun activities for more than two hours after the final school bell rings during the weekdays.
Logan Kelly is a mother of two kids who go to Hyalite Elementary School in Bozeman who has used the kidsLINK program for years to be able to work a full-time job and now has taken on being a full-time student while her kids are at school.
“I do school full-time so now I have you know my income is so small and the neighborhood we live in is kind-of you know maybe iffy so at this point I have them in the afterschool program just to keep them out of trouble and to be active in the community and I am planning on going back to work,” Kelly said.
According to the latest Greater Gallatin United Way impact report, kidsLINK programs allowed for $9.8 million dollars of additional payroll into the pockets of parents while area employers received just under 397,000 extra hours of work from parent employees.
Gallatin County Commissioner Scott Macfarlane said they hardest part about deciding how to best divide out the funds is knowing that they are using one-time money for long-term solutions to address housing, mental health, economic recovery, and water and sewer projects issues in the county.
“We knew that childcare was becoming an enormous stress for workers, that in-turn becomes a stress for employers and keeping people at work, daycare is struggling right now just the whole industry itself to be up and running so afterschool programming is critical,” Commissioner Macfarlane said.
Gallatin County Commissioners said they continue to work with nonprofits, local governments and businesses across the county to allocate other funds to housing and mental health resources.
