Gallatin County approves $500,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to One Valley Community Foundation for local nonprofits

BOZEMAN, Mont. – One Valley Community Foundation will receive $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a grant form for local nonprofits in Gallatin County.
Gallatin County is receiving $22 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and at the Jan. 25 regular meeting, the Gallatin County Commission voted to provide $500,000 to the One Valley Community Foundation to support nonprofits across Gallatin County that have been impacted by the pandemic.
Portions of the $22 million have already been allocated to help pay for the county’s pandemic response to four water and sewer projects (Manhattan, Gallatin Canyon, Three Forks and West Yellowstone), workforce education programs at Gallatin College of Montana State University and incentivizing hiring while supporting current staff at 15 schools in the county through Greater Gallatin United Way.
Since 1998, the One Valley Community Foundation has invested and managed distinct funds on behalf of generous philanthropists and community organizations, with total assets having grown to $54 million.
One Valley Community Foundation President and CEO Bridget Wilkinson said they will receive $25,000 of the $500,000 to pay their own staff for research and time coordinating the grant funds with the county and other nonprofits.
One Valley Community Foundation will co-create a grant allocation process for the rest of the $475,000 with Gallatin County and grant guidelines and an application will be made available to any registered nonprofit organization in Gallatin County on the county website here and One Valley Community Foundation's website here.
The nonprofits will go through a grant application process and be reviewed by a committee, but ultimately the Gallatin County Commission will have the final say on who is awarded the grant money.
Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said One Valley Community Foundation has a deeper connection with some of the area nonprofits and can better allocate some of the funds to nonprofits suffering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It becomes really easy to say well it seems like our economy has recovered and doing great and everybody is doing really great from a perspective... but the smaller nonprofits and businesses that we don’t really have a connection with is where One Valley Community Foundation is going to help us connect with those people,” MacFarlane said.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said the next steps are addressing mental health resources and improvements to county facilities while they also have fielded requests for housing concerns as well.
Commissioner MacFarlane said that because the funds are one time money for long term fixes, they are taking their time to make sure they identify all the right places to allocate funds.
Commissioner Brown said a U.S. Treasury rule states, “These funds may only be used for costs incurred within a specific time period, beginning March 3, 2021, with all funds obligated by December 31, 2024 and all funds spent by December 31, 2026.”
“We have some big ticket items that are still evolving… such as major mental health system investments, and major cost estimate over runs for our courts building project, that will take some time to sort out,” Brown said via email, “So we are holding off on big decisions until those items become more clear.”
