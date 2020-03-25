UPDATE- Right now county officials have met at the courthouse in Gallatin County.
They approved an extension to the mandated closures in place.
It maintains the closure of gyms, coffee shops, and restaurants. But continues to allow them to serve take out.
This extension adds museums- personal care facilities- salons, nails studio’s, barbershops, tanning salons, beauty parlors, along with tattoos, and, piercing shops.
Kelley says it's unlikely that we will see a resolution within the next two weeks.
The new closure deadline extends into April 17, 2020.
You can watch the live stream here.
---
This extension will not affect grocery stores.
BOZEMAN- Officials in Gallatin county are going to be meeting to make revisions to the emergency rule.
That meeting will be taking place on March 26, 2020, at 7 a.m.
This meeting potentially means adding more restrictions and prohibiting the operation of personal care establishments.
A personal care establishment would be a business along the lines of salons, nails studio’s, barbershops, tanning salons, beauty parlors, along with tattoos, and, piercing shops.
Now the additional restrictions would also be on regular services and other large gatherings.
Gallatin County is asking that due to social distancing if you would like to take part in the meeting you watch via live stream which we will carry on our Facebook page.