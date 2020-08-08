Gallatin County Chaplain Warren Hiebert celebrates 30 years of service and counting

BOZEMAN- On July 19, 1990, Warren Hiebert began his position as a chaplain for the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office where he has since developed the framework for chaplain programs at sheriff’s offices across Montana.
“I wouldn’t be a chaplain just because ‘oh hey that sounds cool’, I feel that this is what God wanted me to do, and however I can serve and love our community that’s what I want to do,” Hiebert said.
In 1990, the starting pay at $5 an hour for 20 hours a week seems like so long ago for Hiebert.
“The county hasn’t paid me, I’ve been a volunteer, I receive my salary from donations basically churches, organizations, and individuals that then just give willingly,” Hiebert explained.
When he started his job the basic description according to Hiebert said, “Staff assistant to the sheriff responsible for the law enforcement family and also administering and caring for the people of the community.”
Hiebert explained that it’s a lot more than just that.
“It’s a privilege for me to be allowed into this inner-circle of grief that very few people get to enter in,” Hiebert said.
With that privilege for more than 30 years, Hiebert can tell some pretty impactful stories.
“I went to a suicide, a young man had hung himself in the basement and father came home and found him, so I went there and knocked on the door to introduce myself and he said ‘I don’t need you, I don’t need your God, just go and leave me alone,’ said Hiebert. “After about two and a half hours as I was leaving, he gave me a hug, and he said, ‘thanks chaplain for being here, I don’t know what I would’ve done without you’.”
Hiebert said he doesn’t know what he would’ve done without the kind people he serves in the area.
“The Bozeman community has been one outstanding community, they’ve been great, I really appreciate all the people that are here, that I’ve been able to serve, and that they’ve loved me in return,” Hiebert said.
With 30 years of service and more to come, Hiebert offered up some kind words of advice.
“If I’d leave anything it’s to love, love your neighbor, and not be so judgmental, but to really love and care and look out for one another,” Hiebert said. “It’s been a great 30 years, a great ride, and look forward too many more.”
More information about the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Chaplain position and program can be found here.