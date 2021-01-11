BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Commission appointed Dan Springer to serve as interim sheriff Monday morning.
The Commissioner is working to appoint a permanent replacement for former Sheriff Brian Gootkin, who retired at the end of 2020.
Springer has served as Gallatin County Undersheriff since 2012 and he has been with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office since 1996.
While working at the sheriff's office, Springer has served as a patrol deputy, K9 officer, school resource officer, sergeant of the patrol and detective divisions, member and commander of the Special Response Team, commander of the Detention Center and the Missouri River Drug Task Force, and chief deputy coroner.
The Gallatin County Commission is currently taking applications for candidates who want to be considered to be appointed to serve as sheriff through the remainder of Brian Gootkin’s term, which expires at the end of 2022.
Interim Sheriff Springer said he plans on applying to serve as county sheriff.
"The opportunity to lead these both in the sheriff's office sworn staff as well as the detention center would be a great honor," Springer said.
The commissioners will accept applications through the end of the day on Friday, Feb. 5.
Also, they will host public interviews of finalists the week of Feb. 15, then aim to make their appointment at their regularly scheduled public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The sheriff candidates must provide a resume, cover letter, and references.
Their applications can be emailed to commission@gallatin.mt.gov, or mailed or dropped off in-person to the Gallatin County Commission Office, 311 W. Main St., Room 306, Bozeman, MT 59715.