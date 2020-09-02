Gallatin County Commission declares September Thriving Community Month

BOZEMAN- A proclamation by Thrive to declare the month of September as “Thriving Community Month” was passed by the Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Thrive was formally established in Bozeman for the purpose of developing and coordinating services and programs that prevent child abuse and neglect in the community.
“Thank you all for everything you do for the children and families of Bozeman and Gallatin County we appreciate it,” Brittany Peters, the director of operations at Thrive said.
Today they offer five signature programs to help over 7,000 parents, children and community members in the Gallatin County.
“I’d say anything you can do to help kids and families stay together is a good thing so thank you for what you do,” Commissioner Joe Skinner said.
More information about Thrive can be found here.