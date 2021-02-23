Gallatin County Commission to appoint new sheriff

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The new man in charge of keeping Gallatin County safe will be appointed by the county commission at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
In January, Gov. Greg Gianforte promoted former sheriff Brian Gootkin to lead the Montana Department of Corrections leaving the Gallatin County Commission to work fast and appoint Dan Springer to serve as interim sheriff.
Springer was also the only applicant for the vacant sheriff seat and was interviewed by the Gallatin County Commission during a public interview on Feb. 17.
Springer has served as Gallatin County Undersheriff since 2012 and he has been with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office since 1996.
While working at the sheriff's office, Springer has served as:
- Patrol deputy
- K9 Officer
- School Resource Officer
- Sergeant of the Patrol and Detective Divisions
- Commander of the Special Response Team
- Commander of the Detention Center and the Missouri River Drug Task Force
- Chief Deputy Coroner
Springer would fill the remainder of Gootkin’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022.