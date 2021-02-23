Gallatin County Commission to appoint new sheriff

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Periods of heavier snow could cause sudden reductions in visibility on the mountain passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations at lower elevations is expected to be less than a half inch, as some of the precipitation will fall as rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&