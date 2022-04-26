Gallatin County Commission to discuss funding of several park expansion and improvement projects

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin County Commission will meet today to discuss funding for expanding and improving three different parks stemming from the county's Open Lands program and a 2018 mill levy.
A public hearing and decision will take place at 9 a.m. on April 26 at the Gallatin County Courthouse to review funding applications submitted for the “Other Eligible Projects” application category from the Gallatin County Open Lands program.
The proposed funding reviewed by the Open Lands Board included the City of Bozeman Burke Park Expansion of $100,000, Gallatin County Regional Park “Quiet Area” of $40,000, Montana Endurance Academy snowmaking at the Gallatin County Regional Park of $100,000 and Run Dog Run improvements to Anderson Dog Park of $32,900.
Open Lands Coordinator Sean O’Callaghan said the Gallatin County Open Lands program started back in 1998 with voters approving two separate bond issues in 2000, and later in 2004, for a total of two $10 million bonds to help secure conservation easements and protect the Gallatin Valley’s open land.
O’Callaghan said most of that $20 million has been used up, but the possible funding for these projects comes from a mill levy passed in 2018 for conservation easements each fall and spring which includes this “Other Eligible Projects” category.
“We pull a percentage out of that general open space mill and dedicate it for things that people could actually experience instead of just driving by and seeing you know great conserved agriculture land but also some places they might be able to experience and access,” Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said.
According to the Open Lands Board which reviewed applications and scored the four possible funding projects, the Montana Endurance Academy snowmaking equipment at the Gallatin County Regional Park of $100,000 will not be eligible for funding.
The other three projects are eligible for funding and include the 12-acre expansion on Pete’s Hill with new trails, park benches and a scenic overlook, a new dog fetch field and trail repairs at Anderson Dog Park and the Gallatin County Regional Park “Quiet Area.”
You can find the full staff report with reviews on each possible funding project from the Open Lands Board on the Gallatin County Commission regular agenda item #9 here.
