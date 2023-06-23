BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Commission is holding a wildfire briefing Friday morning with partners from the state and local level to prepare as we approach fire season.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
Patrick Lonergan, Gallatin County chief of emergency management, said the briefing is an opportunity for commissioners to get acquainted with county partners. They want to make sure those relationships are established now instead of during a wildfire.
“And that we understand what our processes are. If we get into a severe fire season and we have to do fire restrictions or we have a large fire, and we have the incident management team coming in, we need to worry about delegation of authority and things like that,” Lonergan said.
The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation will be attending the meeting, along with leadership from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, some forest rangers, fire program managers and representatives from Gallatin County.
They will also be talking about staff changes since last season, joint projects on wildfire mitigation and a bit on the long-range fire forecast.
You can stay up to date on wildfire season right here at Nonstop Local.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.