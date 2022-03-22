BOZEMAN, Mont. – Gallatin County Commissioners look to have discussion and public feedback on a new health board agreement proposal involving a governing body for the Gallatin City-County Board of Health and health department.
On the March 22 regular agenda, there is an agenda item for an interlocal agreement among Gallatin County, the City of Bozeman and the City of Belgrade to establish a city-county board of health.
Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner said the previous interlocal health agreement was created in the 1990's and set to expire this year which was good timing with the new laws passed regarding public health policy changes at a local level in last year's state legislature.
The proposed agreement keeps the health board intact but creates a new legislatively made governing body.
According to the proposed interlocal agreement, right now it is more cost-effective and resource-effective to operate as a city-county health board.
The current proposal is for a five member board made up of the three county commissioners, and one representative from the Bozeman City Commission and Belgrade City Council.
The governing body would be able to add, change or take away something like a mask mandate or other emergency order made by the board of health or health officer.
A key part to all of this is the governing body would still have a recommendation from public health experts on the board of health and at least two commissioners and a representative from one city would have to approve any changes.
Both the Bozeman City Commission and the Belgrade City Council still need to weigh-in on the proposal and all three need to approve the agreement for it to come into effect.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse and can be attended in-person or over Zoom here.
