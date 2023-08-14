BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Commission is preparing to take public comment on the proposed Black Gravel Pit in Gallatin Gateway.
According to the project application, the project will set aside 129.9 acres off of highway 191 for a gravel pit. The mine would remove 6 million cubic yards of rock from the property and crush it into gravel 24/7 with an estimated end date in 2043.
The commission will be taking public comment on possible zoning options for the proposed pit at their Tuesday morning meeting. The proposed pit is located in an unzoned part of the county, so the opencut mining application goes through the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
The commission has drafted a public comment letter which they will discuss in a work session. The letter outlines the concerns residents have about the pit, as well as suggestions for mitigating those concerns. It highlightseffects on air quality, noise pollution, wildlife and the trucks and heavy machinery on an already dangerous highway.
A memo to the commission also highlights zoning options moving forward. Permanent zoning would require public hearings, comment periods and a final adoption by the commission. Interim zoning is used for health and welfare emergencies and only lasts up to a year. It requires the commission to start a study into the emergency within 30 days.
According to the memo, the county’s ability to regulation the proposed pit is preempted. NonStop Local will stay up to date on this story as it develops.
