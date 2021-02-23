UPDATE: 9:57 a.m.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Commission unanimously appointed Dan Springer as the new Gallatin County sheriff Tuesday.
"I thank the commission for trusting me this with responsibility," Sheriff Springer said in a release from Gallatin County. "This office means a lot to me. It makes me proud to even be considered for this position. I make a promise to this community that we will continue to provide the exceptional service they expect of us."
"I've worked with Dan for a lot of years," commissioner Joe Skinner said in the release. "I think he has a tremendous amount of potential to lead this office. I have always been really supportive of him doing this and I have no hesitancy of him coming into this office."
Springer will serve the rest of former sheriff Brian Gootkin's term which ends Dec. 31, 2022.
Gallatin County's next election for sheriff will be Nov. 2022.
Springer has served as Gallatin County Undersheriff since 2012 and he has been with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office since 1996.
While working at the sheriff's office, Springer has served as:
- Patrol deputy
- K9 Officer
- School Resource Officer
- Sergeant of the Patrol and Detective Divisions
- Commander of the Special Response Team
- Commander of the Detention Center and the Missouri River Drug Task Force
- Chief Deputy Coroner
Springer would fill the remainder of Gootkin’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022.