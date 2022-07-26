GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - The Gallatin County Commissioners passed a resolution of intent Tuesday to let the public know they will be discussing whether to put the mill levy for the Gallatin Rest Home on the ballot in November.
The Gallatin Rest Home is soon-to-be the only skilled nursing facility in the county with Bridger Rehab & Care closing Sept. 12.
The 9-mill levy would raise $3,933,459 annually according to the Gallatin County Commission. This number was decided as a "worst case scenario" option so that the county would not have to burden taxpayers again in the future.
The rest home is financially unstable and with the lack of nurses in the area, bringing in traveling nurses is very costly. Continuing to fund the rest home will take away from many other programs that need it as well.
The commissioners see the severity of the situation and want the publics input on whether to have the taxpayers help fund the rest home, thus the resolution of intent.
The resolution of intent sets a public hearing for a decision so that the public can participate in the decision-making process. The commissioners will make a decision at their Aug. 9 regularly scheduled public meeting.
Commissioner Zach Brown says they welcome all input from the community in this decision.
"This is not decision we take lightly. It's a conversation we need the voters to be apart of," says Brown.
Currently, the Rest Home is funded by a combination of non-tax revenues and the county’s general operating mill.
Darcel Vaughn, the rest homes administrator, is concerned with where these high-need citizens will go if they shut the facility down.
"You're talking about maybe eighty year old ladies that are driving hundreds of miles to go see their husbands and vice-versa. Their support system would be gone. That would be really sad to see," said Vaughn.
The reason Gallatin County is in this situation is due to a few reasons. Both Brown and Vaughn mentioned Medicare/Medicaid and their insufficient coverage. Another is the lack of skilled nurses in the area, forcing them to hire contract nurses from out of town. Increased costs of food, supplies as well as general maintenance have also added to the problem.
As for what Gallatin County taxpayers can expect to pay, the estimated annual tax increase per $100,000 of assessed value is $12.15.
If you would like your voice to be heard on the matter you can attend the Tuesday, Aug. 9 public meeting at 9 AM, either in person or on Zoom. The meeting will take place in the Community Room of the Gallatin County Courthouse, 311 W. Main St. in Bozeman. You can email comments to commission@gallatin.mt.gov or call the Gallatin County Commission office at 406-582-3000.
