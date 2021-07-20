Gallatin County Commissioners sign emergency ordinance banning burning

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Commission signed an emergency ordinance banning burning and other activities that increase wildfire risk in the county.
The ordinance went into effect immediately, Tuesday, and will remain in effect for 90 days.
“Since our firefighters are out there doing their best to protect our communities and homes, and putting their lives at risk, the rest of us can do our part to prevent starting any new fires,” Commissioner Zach Brown said. “We’re on track for really rough conditions and relief is not exactly in sight.”
The following acts are prohibited in the county, excluding lands under jurisdiction of federal, state or municipal agencies:
- Open burning
- Recreational fires, excluding petroleum-fueled devices that can be turned immediately on and off with no element that continues to burn
- Use of any firework, explosive or incendiary device
- Smoking outside an enclosed vehicle or building, unless the smoking occurs in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable material
- Operating motorized vehicles off a road or trail, except for an agricultural or utility activity (e.g. maintaining livestock, maintaining water facilities, or utility maintenance work)
It is recommended that you also refrain from shooting firearms outside of developed shooting ranges clear of natural vegetation.
“No one wants a fire in our community and now is the time for people think about what they are doing and help keep our area fire free,” said Patrick Lonergan, Chief of Gallatin County Emergency Management and Fire.