Gallatin County commissioners to hear conversation on the primary election being conducted by mail

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin County commissioners will hear from election officials on conducting the election for the June 2 primary via mail.
This resolution will be heard at the commissioners meeting Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Verbiage from the resolution reads “Governor Bullock’s March 25, 2020, directive also requires that a county conducting the June 2 primary by mail ballot election submit a written plan to the Secretary of State..by April 2, 2020.”
If approved the county will send ballots out May 8, 2020, 25 days before the election. A postage stamp would not be necessary to return the ballot by mail.
We will continue to track this.