BELGRADE, Mont. – A major subdivision is being planned out by the Belgrade City-County Planning Board and Gallatin County Commissioners to build 352 single-family residential lots, one elementary school property and six commercial lots on about 167 acres.
At their Dec. 7 regular meeting starting at 9 a.m. the Gallatin County Commissioners will have a public hearing and decision on a request to reduce water conveyance facility non-inference setbacks at proposed road crossings of irrigation ditches within the West River 40 subdivision and a decision on a request for preliminary plat approval for the West River 40 subdivision.
According to information and links within the last regular agenda item that you can review here, the subdivision would be next to Gallatin Heights and a part of the Belgrade Planning Boundary of the county’s Triangle Plan to outline future development for one of the fastest growing areas in the state.
Public feedback to the Belgrade City-County Planning Board was extensive, mostly in opposition, ranging from issues of location being next to the open gravel and concrete pit, possible traffic problems off Jackrabbit Lane with existing Gallatin Heights.
Other concerns included questions about “low affordable high-density housing” of the subdivision, water impacts and wildlife impact.
The Belgrade City-County Planning Board voted 3-2 to recommend preliminary plat approval to the Gallatin County Commission as the application identified community organizations who could provide services to the area.
The preliminary plat application has an environmental assessment, traffic impact study, fire protection plan among other evaluations and lists Northwestern Energy’s new substation across Jackrabbit Lane and Central Valley Fire Department’s ability to respond to emergency situations.
The Belgrade School District provided an email starting that adding an elementary for the new subdivision will accommodate the estimated 90 possible Kindergarten through 5th grade students to the school district.
You can listen-in to the Dec. 7 Gallatin County Commission meeting at 9 a.m. at this link and click the streaming live dropdown option when the meeting starts.