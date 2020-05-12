Gallatin County commissioners to proclaim May as Mental Health Month

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin County commissioners will hear at their Tuesday meeting from mental health advocates.
The commissioners are expected to sign a proclamation supporting the month of May as Mental Health Month.
That proclamation will read with languages such as mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being, and mental health conditions are real and prevalent in our nation.
Commissioners hope that by proclaiming May 2020 as Mental Health Month in Gallatin County, Montana citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, along with businesses and schools will take a recommit the community to increase awareness and understanding of mental health.
