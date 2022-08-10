BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a unanimous vote the Gallatin County Commissioners passed a resolution to place a mill levy of up to nine mills to fund the Gallatin County Rest Home on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Nine mills would raise, at the fiscal year 2022 value, $3,933,459 annually.
If passed the commissioners would be authorized to levy up to nine mills, but could levy a smaller amount.
The Gallatin County Rest Home is a state-licensed nursing facility certified to provide skilled Medicare/Medicaid coverage providing long term, respite, hospice and rehabilitation care.The Rest Home costs a significant amount of money to operate and Gallatin County is struggling to do so without harming other programs that need it as well.
The commissioners felt like the voters needed to have a say in this decision before burdening them with higher taxes.
“I think this is the right question to ask the voters at the right time,” said Commissioner Joe Skinner.
If passed the mill levy would fund needs such as patient care, staffing, food, supplies, and building maintenance and repairs.
For Gallatin County taxpayers, the estimated annual tax increase per $100,000 of assessed value of their property is $12.15.
Here is a breakdown of costs to taxpayers:
Assessed Property Value
Cost Per Year
Cost Per Month
$200,000
$24.30
$2.03
$300,000
$36.45
$3.04
$400,000
$48.60
$4.05
$500,000
$60.75
$5.06
$600,000
$72.90
$6.08
$700,000
$85.05
$7.09
$800,000
$97.20
$8.10
$900,000
$109.35
$9.11
$1,000,000
$121.50
$10.13
