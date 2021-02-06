Gallatin County COVID-19 cases decline, MSU to vaccine over 800 students, faculty and staff

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches across the lower elevations, and up to an additional foot in the mountains. Winds may gust to 30 mph at times, especially in higher terrain. * WHERE...Portions of North-Central and Southwestern Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&