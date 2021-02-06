Gallatin County COVID-19 cases decline, MSU to vaccine over 800 students, faculty and staff

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The latest Gallatin County weekly COVID-19 surveillance report shows the county continuing to see a decline in cases while the county receives around 1,300 first-round vaccine doses per week.
According to Health Officer Matt Kelley, COVID-19 test results are being reported within a few days and contact tracers have consistently followed up with new cases within a day or two.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 5 is 320 with five current hospitalizations and 51 total deaths.
On Thursday, the Gallatin City-County Health Board voted to allow businesses to extend their hours in the county.
Businesses can now remain open until 2 a.m. instead of 10 p.m. All other restrictions in the Phase Two of the Phased re-opening remain unchanged.
The health department said they continue to work with Bozeman Health, Montana State University and Community Health Partners to administer vaccines.
Bozeman Health held vaccine clinics in Bozeman and Big Sky while the Community Health Partners held a clinic in West Yellowstone.
Vice President of MSU Communications Tracy Ellig said they will administer 820 first round doses to students, faculty and staff on Feb. 6. in eight hours.
“That’s two people a minute… we are looking at doing 65 faculty and staff and hundreds of medical students,” Ellig said.
Right now, Ellig said there are 12 students in quarantine and isolation housing, and they have capacity for 400. They only have four positive cases, and the rest are close contacts.
Next week, the health department plans to hold a vaccine clinic for patients of health care organizations not affiliated with Bozeman Health.
On Friday, the health department opened an online sign up for next week’s clinic at noon for some members of the public to receive their first dose of a vaccine filling in just six minutes crashing the health department’s website.
Kelley emphasized the distribution all depends on the number of vaccines they receive from the state and according to the state’s COVID-19 response website only 5,476 people have been give the first dose of the vaccine with 2,177 being fully immunized in Gallatin County.
The most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Gallatin County can be found here.