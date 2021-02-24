Gallatin County COVID-19 vaccine rollout problems with Phase 1B line jumpers

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Snow accumulations of up to one inch at lower elevations and up to two inches possible at pass level. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Montana, including Kings Hill Pass, Bozeman Pass, Raynolds Pass, Chief Joseph Pass and Homestake Pass. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&