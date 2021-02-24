Gallatin County COVID-19 vaccine rollout problems with Phase 1B line jumpers

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health acknowledge people skipping the line when it comes to the county’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Health Officer Matt Kelley said their points of dispensing at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds along with vaccine clinics at Bozeman Health identified between 10-50 people who signed up for appointments and were not eligible for Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccines.
“I think in a lot of cases those are people who are uncertain, who are hearing about ways, backdoors into clinics and they’re uncertain about whether they should sign up,” Kelley explained. “They’re reaching out to us and they’re saying, ‘Hey I don’t know that I’m eligible yet but can I sign up?’ And our answer to them is no.”
Bozeman Health's COVID-19 incident command lead Kallie Kujawa said they reach out directly to patients who are eligible, but some are taking the link specific to them and sharing it with others who are not eligible.
“Any doses used on someone not in Phase 1B is a dose not getting to someone at a higher risk of getting the coronavirus,” Kelly emphasized.
Most doses being done the week of Feb. 22 will be second doses including a mass vaccination clinic at Montana State University for medical students, faculty and staff.
With the frigid cold and winter weather across the nation the Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health said one shipment of vaccines came in a day late, but it did not impact vaccine rollout, and both have used all of the doses they have in their freezers.
Kelley said around 10,500 first doses have been administered in the county so far, with 1,000 first and second doses given this week and another 1,000 at Bozeman Health.
