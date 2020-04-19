BOZEMAN, Mont. - There's a new way to track coronavirus cases in the state’s hardest-hit area. Gallatin County created a COVID-19 dashboard that allows people to better keep track of data for testing and cases.
You can find out specifics like how the cases have impacted different ages and genders.
The county has – by far – the most cases in the Treasure State, about 33%. Amazingly, Gallatin hasn’t seen a single death recorded for the virus.
And even with a county-wide recovery rate of around 97%, the Gallatin City-County Health Department still trying to keep people informed, as health officer Matt Kelley explained in a press conference on Friday.
"Between this morning and the time we come back on Monday morning, we will have lost more Americans to this disease than we lost in the World Trade Center on 9/11," he said. "We need to keep that in mind as we move forward. This remains a serious pandemic. Even as we’re seeing signs of promise here locally.”
The dashboard is live now. You can find it here. For a look at the statewide numbers, click here.