BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County has declared a state of emergency after a third case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county. This marks the county's third case, and the tenth case confirmed in Montana.
Both new cases likely had minimal exposure to others before being tested. Health officials say that so far, all of Gallatin County's patients suspected they may have been infected prior to getting tested, and took precautions by being active about self-quarantining and limiting their exposure to others. That's likely helped keep their impact on others low.
Both cases are males in their 20s who are currently in isolation, each catching the virus outside of Montana. As of news time, more than 500 Montanans have been tested for the virus.
One of the patients returned from Europe on March 12, apparently going into quarantine soon after. Health officials declined to answer if he was one of the 15 Montana State University students ordered home from studying abroad in Italy.
Gallatin County and the City of Bozeman declared states of emergency in light of the coronavirus, joining Belgrade and West Yellowstone.
Gallatin City-County Health officials said they're grateful to both of the new patients for following precautions, and urge people to do the same for the sake of themselves and others.
Lori Christenson, Environmental Health Director for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, and Cindi Spinelli, Communicable Disease Program Manager, addressed the new cases at a press conference on Wednesday.
"It's not just enough to test, it's not just enough to monitor," said Christenson. "All the actions, all stops, including what we're talking about with restrictions, self-isolation - that's what we need to do, and we need to do them all."
Health officials added that it's too early to tell if the closure of restaurants and bars is helping stem the spread, but it is worth taking the risk on as these precautions are Montanans' best chance to stop the virus.
Something other parts of the country are putting into practice: drive-thru testing centers. While Gallatin County does not currently have plans to do that kind of testing, they say they're taking things one day at a time and may make the decision to create a drive-thru center down the road.
In a decision at an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the Gallatin City-County Board of Health voted to extend the closure of bars, casinos, breweries, and wineries, along with the restrictions on restaurants that were all announced on Monday. The restrictions close down any common eating areas in restaurants, but allow them to still cook for carry-out and delivery.
The restrictions are extended until April 3, but will now also include - according to a press release - "gyms, fitness facilities, athletic centers, workout studios, paintball parlors, ice skating rinks, indoor climbing venues, trampoline parks, indoor sporting arenas, cinemas, and theatres." The restrictions go into effect immediately.