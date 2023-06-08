The following is a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Government:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Due to short staffing, the Gallatin County Motor Vehicle Department offices in Bozeman and Belgrade will temporarily reduce office hours to enable staff to maintain current workload.
Beginning Wednesday, June 14, the offices will be open to the public for the following hours during the work week:
Bozeman office (Gallatin County Courthouse at 311 W. Main St.) – 10 AM to 5 PM
Belgrade office (312 W. Main St., St. B-8) – 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM
While the offices will be closed to the public for a couple hours a day, staff will be on hand during those hours as it will allow them to catch up on paperwork.
The Gallatin County Motor Vehicle Department is responsible for titling, registration and collection of fees associated with motor vehicles in the county. Drivers’ licenses are handled by the state in a separate office.
We encourage residents to check our website to find information on options like online or mail-in renewals to save them a trip to our offices: https://bit.ly/45LiPwW
We also have a live webcam for the lobby of the Bozeman office so residents can better plan their trips to the courthouse: https://bit.ly/3qAzuDu
And we are also going restart some of the programs that were great time-savers for businesses, residents, and staff during the pandemic. We will be announcing programs on the website as soon as they are available.
