Gallatin County election officials advise dropping off ballots from now to Election Day

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The 2021 School and Special District Election in Gallatin County is seeing a lower-than-average voter turnout so far with less than a week left to vote on general fund levies, mill levies and school board candidates.
As of Wednesday, only 17% of people have mailed in or dropped off their ballots in Gallatin County and election officials said the rest of the votes should be dropped off at the county elections office or in a drop-off box outside the county courthouse.
“Typically, we’ve looked in the last three years, there’s somewhere between 35 and 40 percent turnout, we advise people to return their ballots in-person as there’s potential delays whenever you put it in the mail so we have folks set up outside the courthouse to collect ballots,” Casey Hayes, election manager for Gallatin County, said.
There are 11 school districts and two special districts in Gallatin County holding elections and the stakes include the fates of general fund levies, school board candidates and mill levies.
- School Districts
- Bozeman
- Belgrade
- Big Sky
- West Yellowstone
- Monforton
- Manhattan
- Gallatin Gateway
- Anderson
- Lamotte
- Amsterdam
- Willow Creek
- Two Special Districts
- Central Valley Fire
- Big Sky Transportation districts
Hayes said 12,717 ballots out of the 71,780 issued in the entire county have been deposited as of Wednesday morning so if you want your vote to count you should look to drop the ballot off in-person to ensure it counts on Election Day.
Same-day registration in Montana is no longer allowed so you can only register any day before noon on Monday, May 3.
Ballots were mailed out on April 16 and should be returned in-person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to the County Election Office at 311 W. Main St., Room 210 or you can vote in-person.
You can also drop off your ballot at the Monforton School District Office at 6001 Monforton School Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day or 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to the County Elections Office.
Ballots are all due by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 4.
More detailed information can be found here.