BOZEMAN, Mont. - The burn ban has ended in Gallatin County Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The Gallatin County Commission voted 3-0 to remove the county-wide burn ban ordinance, that went into effect July 20, due to recent rainfall and temperature drop.
Although the burn ban is no longer in effect, the county fire officials remind residents to continue burning responsibly because fire season has not completely ended in Montana.
“Gallatin County’s wildland fuel conditions are now closer to average for this time of year, but keep in mind this does not mean that a fire can’t escape and become a large fire,” Patrick Lonergan, Gallatin County’s chief of emergency management and fire, said in a release. “It is imperative that everyone follow safe burning practices at all times and never burn when weather conditions aren’t safe. Let’s not forgot the Bridger Foothills Fire occurred on September 4.”
Non-recreational fires still require burn permits; however, the Gallatin County Commission said a lot of local fire districts will keep open burning closed until further into fall.
In addition, fire restrictions are ending within public areas of the Custer Gallatin National Forest including Bozeman and Hebgen Lake Ranger Districts.