Gallatin County Fairgrounds looks to revive monster truck events

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Monster truck shows have transformed from the rough and rowdy event into a family-friendly night of entertainment and look to see a revival after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Monsters of Destruction will host three shows; one on at 7:30 p.m. on Friday June 4 and two on Saturday June 5 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds for people from all lifestyles who can appreciate the roar of engine and huge tires along with racing trucks and a motocross event.

You can come early to meet the drivers, see the trucks up close, get autographs, take pictures and walk on the dirt track starting at 5:30 p.m. before the main show.

The history of monster trucking began back in the late 1970’s with but the first monster truck show was held in 1982 at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.

Bob Chandler was the initial person to create a monster of a truck from a 4-wheel drive Ford F-250 with larger-than life tires and a heightened suspension system.

The original goal of monster trucking was demolition, displaying how a truck could roll over and flatten as many cars as possible, but as popularity for this type of entertainment rose, the monster trucks began actually racing around a track.

In 1987, the United States Hot Rod Association created head-to-head competitions complete with car crushing and racing.

The costs to build and run a monster truck soar into the millions with engines capable of speeds up to 100 mph with 10,000 pounds of truck.

Tickets to the show can be found here and prices will increase at the gate, but parking is free.