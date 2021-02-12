Gallatin County fire stations tips on heating homes, staying safe in the cold

GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. – With the current cold snap sweeping across Montana keeping your house warm is at the front of mind, but what might not be is fire safety.

On Thursday morning, Central Valley firefighters responded to a barn fire started by a heat lamp keeping barn animals warm overnight and local fire departments say these can be prevented.

“It is coming up on calving and chick season, make sure heat lamps are secured so they don’t fall down into the hay or the straw and let’s practice good fire safety,” Central Valley Fire Marshal Bruce Hennequin said. “With the cooler temps and everything we’re trying to keep our animals as warm as possible, but safety is the key here.”

Luckily the barn fire was put out well before it could spread thanks to cold temperatures and quick work by firefighters with hand tools and their freezing hoses.

“In temperatures like this morning we have to keep the water moving, in other words we flow a little bit of water out of our hoses, if we aren’t using them for active firefighting, we’re still flowing a little bit of water to keep the water moving to keep it from freezing,” Hennequin added.

Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo said the same safety precautions with heat lamps goes with heaters in a home.

Waldo’s rule is to keep a three-foot minimum around any heaters in the home, but says they see fires start when people bring in other sources of heat for a quick warm-up.

“Be smart about what you’re doing, don’t use your stove don’t bring things that use products such as gas, kerosene in the home, generators in the home don’t do that they’re not intended for that,” Waldo explained. “That’s how people can make a bad situation worse, they’re trying to stay warm but doing things like that can make it worse for them.”

Fire Chief Waldo also stresses that they’ve had trouble out on the roadways just like all of us with the slick roads but hope to also minimize the slips and falls out on the sidewalks.

“Our public works guys have been fantastic, streets are probably the best I’ve seen, but still minimize your time outside as best as you can," Waldo added. "If you do have to be out, if you do have to travel, make sure you're prepared with clothes, food, and water before you ever start that trip.”

Waldo also wanted to remind everyone to give emergency crews a brake if they are on the side of the road, and make sure to pull off to the right of the road if you can to get out of the way of emergency vehicles with their lights on.

More information on Central Valley Fire District can be found here.

More information on Bozeman Fire can be found here.