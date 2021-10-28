BOZEMAN, Mont. – Ballots for the Gallatin County 2021 general election have been mailed out and can now be dropped off at several locations across the county.
Starting Thursday, Oct. 28, the Gallatin County Elections Department will be offering curbside ballot drop-off at the Gallatin County Courthouse – 311 W. Main St. in downtown Bozeman.
Elections workers will be outside the Courthouse’s Main Street entrance to collect general election ballots from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, Oct. 29, and Nov. 1; and from 7 a.m. to 8 p..m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.
The Courthouse is one of five ballot drop-off locations in Gallatin County. The other locations are:
- Belgrade City Clerk’s Office
- 91 East Central Avenue, Belgrade
- Manhattan Town Clerk’s Office
- 207 South 6th Street, Manhattan
- City of Three Forks City Hall
- 206 South Main Street, Three Forks
- Town of West Yellowstone Town Clerk’s Office
- 440 Yellowstone Avenue, West Yellowstone
Ballots can be dropped off during those offices’ regular business hours on Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, and until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.
To ensure your ballot arrives on time to count please drop it off in-person rather than by mail.
Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day but received after Election Day cannot be accepted.
The deadline to register or update registration is noon on Monday, Nov. 1 – the day before Election Day as there is no new registrations on Election Day.
For more information or questions, the Gallatin County Elections Department can be reached by phone at 406-582-3060 or by email at gallatin.elections@gallatin.mt.gov.
You can find the most up-to-date information about the 2021 Gallatin County general election here.