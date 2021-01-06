Gallatin County health care worker COVID-19 vaccine process

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Health Department began distributing the COVID-19 vaccines at the fairgrounds to health care workers on Monday.
The COVID-19 response team has been reaching out to health clinics in the county interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials say they vaccinated 300 people Monday and Tuesday at the vaccine pod.
Before getting the vaccine, health care workers are required to sign up for a vaccine time slot through an online scheduling system.
Once the health care workers arrive at the pod there are strict guidelines they need to follow before receiving the vaccine.
Patrick Lonergan, Gallatin County Emergency Management Chief said, "We have eight stations set up around the first building here each one of those stations with staff to provide the vaccination and to guide the person getting the vaccination throughout the process."
After receiving the vaccine the health care worker is directed to a waiting area for a 15-minute post vaccine evaluation.
During the waiting process, the health care worker is encouraged to register for a federal government program to provide feedback about the vaccine.
Before exiting the fairgrounds, the vaccinated health care worker has to sign up to receive their second dose in 28 days.
Officials said the county is receiving 300 to 500 vaccine doses a week.
The vaccine pod center will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines Friday.