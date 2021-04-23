BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Health Department is warning of a potential scam.
According to the health department, individuals are calling and asking people to reschedule their second COVID-19 dose vaccine appointment and asking irrelevant personal information.
Gallatin County Health Department says they will never ask for your social security number, insurance information and payment information.
If you get a call from any person and believe it is not legitimate, you are asked to hang up immediately and call the Gallatin County Health Department Call Center at 406-548-0123 to verify.
